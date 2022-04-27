EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. 262,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.26. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

