Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.57

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $5.28. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,615,410 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 250,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766. Company insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

