eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 223,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $164,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 199,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

