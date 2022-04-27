Eden Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 198.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $12.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 280.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

