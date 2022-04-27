Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 6.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $53,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.