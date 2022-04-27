Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $110.96. 149,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,511,000 after purchasing an additional 560,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

