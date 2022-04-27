Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.20

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 24941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESALY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

