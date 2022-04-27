Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

