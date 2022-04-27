Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Position Reduced by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Elbit Systems worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $214.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

