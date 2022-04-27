Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 26,114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.0% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.57. 426,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

