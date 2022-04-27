Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,068. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

