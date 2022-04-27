Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,460 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after buying an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,738.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,928,211 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

