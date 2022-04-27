Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,066 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,077. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.