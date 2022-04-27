Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,346 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.53 and its 200-day moving average is $540.49. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

