Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average is $291.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.