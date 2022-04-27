Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after purchasing an additional 477,577 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $175.85. 92,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

