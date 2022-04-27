Element Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

