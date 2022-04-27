Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in XPeng by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 383,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,847. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

