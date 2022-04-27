Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 244.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Snap by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 681,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last ninety days.

NYSE SNAP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 2,231,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,931,340. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

