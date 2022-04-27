Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $124.99 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

