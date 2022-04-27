Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. 132,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

