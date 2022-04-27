Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,765 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 17,073,957 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

