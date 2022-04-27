Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,765 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 17,073,957 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.