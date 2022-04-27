Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. 123,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

