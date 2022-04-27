Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

ILMN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $300.91. 21,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,442. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.55 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

