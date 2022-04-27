Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

