Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.91

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.91 and traded as high as C$42.91. Empire shares last traded at C$42.77, with a volume of 405,484 shares changing hands.

EMP.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

