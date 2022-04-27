Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 8.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 148,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,661,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.39 million, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

