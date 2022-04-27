Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.19

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.