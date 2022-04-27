Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.19

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.62%.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.
