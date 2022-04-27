Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ENGIY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.16. 251,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.7631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

