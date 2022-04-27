Enigma Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $221,142.51 and approximately $85,053.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00244205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.70 or 0.00605132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

