Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Ennis stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $453.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

