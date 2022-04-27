Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head to Head Comparison

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enovix and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 503.93 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enovix and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.66%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.35%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Summary

Solid Power beats Enovix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

