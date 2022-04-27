Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $54,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,620. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

