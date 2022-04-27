Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Entegris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

