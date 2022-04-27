Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

EFSC stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

