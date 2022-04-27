Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

