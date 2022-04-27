ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
ENTREC Company Profile (TSE:ENT)
Featured Articles
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.