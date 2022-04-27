Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 195

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 185 to SEK 195 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,620. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.