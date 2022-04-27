EPR Properties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

