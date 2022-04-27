Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $36.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $34.98. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 108,823 shares.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

