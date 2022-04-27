Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

