Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Equity Residential also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

EQR traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

