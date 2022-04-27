Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

