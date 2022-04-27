Eric Venker Sells 5,107 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 5,107 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $19,610.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,269,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 269,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,694. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

