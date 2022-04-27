Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 27.34%.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $293.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

