Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.77-14.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.94. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.