Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 7.1%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 218,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 230,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £17.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.42.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

