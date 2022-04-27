Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 7.1%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 218,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 230,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £17.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.42.
About Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)
