Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Shares of EEFT stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.53. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,672. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.
About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
