Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 77,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 871% from the average daily volume of 8,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

About Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands.

